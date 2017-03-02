PHXAM 2017

Foundation's "Oddity" Premiere Join the Foundation Super Co. for the premiere of their new video, Oddity, at the Observatory Feb. 1st.

Skate for Andy Benefit Come out to the Growlery in San Francisco on February 4th to help support Andy Dicker who is recovering from a serious head injury.

House of Vans Chicago Grand Opening The House of Vans in Chicago is opening their doors with a two-day celebration featuring a photo exhibit, artist workshop, open skate night and performances by Future Islands, Digable Planets and Noname. RSVP here.

Skate Rock 2017: Mexico Dates Back from the dead, Skate Rock is back in black. Before Turnip builds his wall, we're headed for Mexico. Check the dates; come one come all.