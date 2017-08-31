Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Pizza and Lurk Hard Fall Catalog

8/31/2017

Pizza and Lurk Hard just dropped their Fall catalogs. Check out their new goods.

750 Pizza

 

750Lurkhard

pizzaskateboards.comandLurkhard.com




  • 8/26/2017

    Pizza's "Asphalt Romance" Video

    Pizza&#039;s &quot;Asphalt Romance&quot; Video
    Grab a slice and raise your glass to another epic edit from Team Pizza. Joogy, Pulizzi, Webb, and Jesse go ballistic amidst the incredible spots of South Korea and Japan. Enjoy...
  • 3/10/2017

    Pizza's “Prepare the Video"

    Pizza&#039;s “Prepare the Video&quot;
    Loads of people journey to Barcelona on filming missions, so if you want to stand out you better put in the work. The Pizza crew went above and beyond the call of duty in this killer edit with epic skating on all those dreamy Spanish skate spots…
  • 3/10/2017

    Pizza's "Sueños De La Biblia" Article

    Pizza&#039;s &quot;Sueños De La Biblia&quot; Article
    After you watch the vid, dig into Pizza’s Spanish tour article that ran in our March 2017 issue.
  • 3/09/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Ducky Kovacs

    Hall Of Meat: Ducky Kovacs
    Ducky gets goosed on this gnarly kickflip back lip attempt.
  • 3/08/2017

    Pizza’s “Prepare the Video" Teaser

    Pizza’s “Prepare the Video&quot; Teaser
    This edit has all the tasty ingredients you could hope for - great skating, filming, and incredible spots. You’re gonna love it. Premieres here on Friday.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.