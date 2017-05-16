Thrasher Magazine

Pro-Tec's "Vans Pool Party 2017" Video

5/16/2017

Pro-Tec congratulates Steve Caballero on his win in the Legends division and Tom Schaar for taking first in the Pro division with this finals recap vid.

 

