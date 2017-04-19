Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Pro-Tec's "Vert Attack XI" Video

4/19/2017

Here are some highlights from the week leading up to the contest from Pro-Tec. Check it out.

 

  • 4/19/2017

    Etnies' "Vegan Jameson HT" Shoes

    Etnies&#039; &quot;Vegan Jameson HT&quot; Shoes
    Gathering inspiration from Ryan Lay’s personal life choice and his performance needs in skateboarding footwear, etnies set out to create a durable, high-performance skate shoe for all vegan skaters.
  • 4/19/2017

    Nora Vasconcellos on Bronson

    Nora Vasconcellos on Bronson
    Bronson Speed Co. proudly welcomes Nora Vasconcellos to their team with this video.
  • 4/19/2017

    Ryan Decenzo for Bones Swiss

    Ryan Decenzo for Bones Swiss
    Ryan Decenzo talks about Bones bearings and then cruises around Stanton skatepark. Check it out.
  • 4/19/2017

    Talkin' Mob with Zack Wallin

    Talkin&#039; Mob with Zack Wallin
    Mob grip caught up with Zack Wallin at the Red Park in San Jose. Watch the clip here.
  • 4/18/2017

    Bones' SPF Skatepark Formula

    Bones&#039; SPF Skatepark Formula
    Chris Russell tells you why he loves Bones wheels before ripping a backyard pool.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.