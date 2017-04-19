Pro-Tec's "Vert Attack XI" Video

Etnies' "Vegan Jameson HT" Shoes Gathering inspiration from Ryan Lay’s personal life choice and his performance needs in skateboarding footwear, etnies set out to create a durable, high-performance skate shoe for all vegan skaters.

Nora Vasconcellos on Bronson Bronson Speed Co. proudly welcomes Nora Vasconcellos to their team with this video.

Ryan Decenzo for Bones Swiss Ryan Decenzo talks about Bones bearings and then cruises around Stanton skatepark. Check it out.

Talkin' Mob with Zack Wallin Mob grip caught up with Zack Wallin at the Red Park in San Jose. Watch the clip here.