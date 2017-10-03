Pro-Tec Sessions: Borden's Ramp
3/10/2017
The Pro-Tec team invades Josh Borden's house for a session. Check it out.
-
3/10/2017
New from REALCheck out all of the new boards from REAL in their spring '17 catalog here.
-
3/10/2017
Creature Feature: David Gravette's "CSFU" PartCreature revives Gravette's part from their CSFU video. Watch it here.
-
3/10/2017
New from Skate Mental/TiredCheck out the new boards from Skate Mental and Tired in their spring '17 catalogs here.
-
3/09/2017
Rowan Zorilla's Old Skool ProVans proudly releases the Rowan Zorilla signature Pro Classics pack for the spring 2017 season. Check it out.
-
3/09/2017
Roddie Frederik's "Fortune Cookie" PartCheck out Roddie Frederik's part from Fortune Cookie, a full-length vid from Select skateshop in Houston, TX. Pretty sure this is as close as you can get to surfing without getting in the water.