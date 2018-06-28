New from REAL
6/28/2018
The Spring drop 3 catalog from REAL skateboards - with all new pro boards from Ishod, Chima, Zion, Kyle, Dennis and the crew.
6/27/2018
MOB x PizzaDucky Kovacs slaps on a tasty sheet of the new graphic MOB x Pizza collab grip and takes some rips through the neighborhood.
6/27/2018
The Figgy Dose with Formula GEmerica introduces Figgy's second pro shoe, the Dose with Formula G. Check it out.
6/26/2018
Actions REALized Tour: Roll For RobThe REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!
6/26/2018
Nike SB Europe | BCNNike SB Europe doing their thing in Barcelona.
6/26/2018
Bob Anderson's Pro DebutBob Anderson's pro debut part for Lipstick skateboards. Check it out.