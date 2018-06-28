Thrasher Magazine

New from REAL

6/28/2018

The Spring drop 3 catalog from REAL skateboards - with all new pro boards from Ishod, Chima, Zion, Kyle, Dennis and the crew.

 

750rs spring drop 3 ig

  • 6/27/2018

    MOB x Pizza

    MOB x Pizza
    Ducky Kovacs slaps on a tasty sheet of the new graphic MOB x Pizza collab grip and takes some rips through the neighborhood.
  • 6/27/2018

    The Figgy Dose with Formula G

    The Figgy Dose with Formula G
    Emerica introduces Figgy's second pro shoe, the Dose with Formula G. Check it out.
  • 6/26/2018

    Actions REALized Tour: Roll For Rob

    Actions REALized Tour: Roll For Rob
    The REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!
  • 6/26/2018

    Nike SB Europe | BCN

    Nike SB Europe | BCN
    Nike SB Europe doing their thing in Barcelona.
  • 6/26/2018

    Bob Anderson's Pro Debut

    Bob Anderson&#039;s Pro Debut
    Bob Anderson's pro debut part for Lipstick skateboards. Check it out.
