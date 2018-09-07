Thrasher Magazine

REAL Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Thrash Can

7/09/2018

Youth Activist and Artist Keith ‘K-Dubs’ Williams sees Oakland as a place for positive change, taking action and creating new environments for the youth. You will never look at a trash container as just a place to throw garbage again.

 

