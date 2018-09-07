REAL Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Thrash Can
7/09/2018
Youth Activist and Artist Keith ‘K-Dubs’ Williams sees Oakland as a place for positive change, taking action and creating new environments for the youth. You will never look at a trash container as just a place to throw garbage again.
7/09/2018
Vans TNT Advanced PrototypeTony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997. Check it out.
7/09/2018
Kevin Bækkel for BronsonThe Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.
7/07/2018
Titus' "Ups and Downs" TrailerUps and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.
7/06/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Team ProfilesWho’s down to jump in the fire? Real, Foundation and Element ain’t scared. Check out the line ups and make your predictions. Nyjah vs Zion vs Cole Wilson?! This is the heaviest King of the Road yet! Season 3 starts July 10th at 10pm on Viceland.
7/06/2018
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.