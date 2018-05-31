REAL Skateboards Catalog: Spring '18 Drop
5/31/2018
The Spring Drop 2 Catalog from REAL Skateboards - new pro boards from the crew, including a guest artist series by Dessie Jackson, the Bloom capsule, the Blacklight Prophecy series and much more, now live on realskateboards.com.
More info: http://www.realskateboards.com/spring-18/
-
5/29/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Series TrailerYep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!
-
5/25/2018
Actions REALized TourJoin the REAL team on the Actions REALized tour starting at Uprise in Chicago for the premiere of the new Out of Sight series, Tommy Guerrero board release party at Refuge in Detroit to stand up to cancer, a skate jam at The Wig with Dan Mancina and Roll For Rob in Providence.
-
5/18/2018
REAL's "Out of Sight" TrailerOut of Sight is a series of short films from REAL skateboards that highlights the efforts of a few who make skateboarding better for all.
-
4/20/2018
Willy Lara and Robbie Brockel's "Bloom" VideoRobbie Brockel and Willy Lara hit up Palm Springs to see what was blooming in the desert, while searching for dirty ditches and abandoned pools.
-
4/04/2018
Dessie Jackson Surprises Ishod WairDessie Jackson was nice enough to do a guest artist series for Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker. Watch her surprise Ishod here.