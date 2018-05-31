REAL Skateboards Catalog: Spring '18 Drop

King of the Road Season 3: Series Trailer Yep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!

Actions REALized Tour Join the REAL team on the Actions REALized tour starting at Uprise in Chicago for the premiere of the new Out of Sight series, Tommy Guerrero board release party at Refuge in Detroit to stand up to cancer, a skate jam at The Wig with Dan Mancina and Roll For Rob in Providence.

REAL's "Out of Sight" Trailer Out of Sight is a series of short films from REAL skateboards that highlights the efforts of a few who make skateboarding better for all.

Willy Lara and Robbie Brockel's "Bloom" Video Robbie Brockel and Willy Lara hit up Palm Springs to see what was blooming in the desert, while searching for dirty ditches and abandoned pools.