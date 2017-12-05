REAL Squaded Up in SD

adidas' "London, Meantime" Video adidas heads to London, England with their global giving you a glimpse into one of skateboarding’s most illustrious canvases.

Loveletters to Skateboarding: All Hail Cardiel Part 1 Jeff Grosso sends a love letter out to the one and only John Cardiel. Watch part 1 now.

The Creature Video: Pappel Park Outtakes Outtakes, warm up sessions, freakouts, all around hijinx from the filming of the new Creature video.

Weakdays: Active Active invited the Crailtap crew for pizza, drinks and to shred with the kids.