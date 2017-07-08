David Loy for Ricta

Illegal Civ on tour The IC crew is hitting the road with Denzel Curry, Trash Talk, and Show Me the Body. Check out this teaser and see if they’ll stopping in a city near you.

Monday Minute with Squints Boogie through your Monday with ditch destroyer and all-terrain mad man, Tyler "Squints" Imel.

Mini El Toro Contest Video CCS opened a new store in Portland last week and they created a miniature El Toro for a best trick contest to celebrate.

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Live Webcast Tune in at 2pm PST for all of he action from the Women's Pro Tour in Huntington Beach.