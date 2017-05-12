Frank Shaw for Ricta
12/05/2017
Frank Shaw ripping around PDX on a fresh set of Ricta Park Crushers.
12/05/2017
adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Teaseradidas Skateboarding announces “Nora”, in celebration of their first female pro rider. Full edit dropping on 12.21.2017.
12/05/2017
Lacey and Samarria on BronsonBronson proudly welcomes Lacey Baker and Samarria Brevard to their team with this clip of them skating around NYC. Check it out.
12/04/2017
Nike SB's "Best of 2017" VideoThe best from Nike skateboarding in 2017 in one 30 minute video. Check it out.
12/04/2017
Sheepside 1-Year AnniversaryThe DIY spirit is alive in Hawaii and the Shitty Kids were there to capture the concrete-con-carnage! Aloha or die!
12/04/2017
Element YMCA Skate Camp 2018Register for skate camp before January 1st, 2018 and get yourself a free Element backpack, deck, and hat.