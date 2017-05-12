Frank Shaw for Ricta

adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Teaser adidas Skateboarding announces “Nora”, in celebration of their first female pro rider. Full edit dropping on 12.21.2017.

Lacey and Samarria on Bronson Bronson proudly welcomes Lacey Baker and Samarria Brevard to their team with this clip of them skating around NYC. Check it out.

Nike SB's "Best of 2017" Video The best from Nike skateboarding in 2017 in one 30 minute video. Check it out.

Sheepside 1-Year Anniversary The DIY spirit is alive in Hawaii and the Shitty Kids were there to capture the concrete-con-carnage! Aloha or die!