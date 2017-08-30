Ricta Speed Revinvented With Kelvin Hoefler
8/30/2017
Watch Kelvin make this 14 stair look small with a kicky back lip. Damn!
-
8/07/2017
David Loy for RictaDavid Loy cracks open a fresh set of his new Pro Ricta Naturals and takes them for a test drive around Long Beach.
-
8/02/2017
Ricta Welcomes Clive DixonRicta welcomes Clive Dixon to their squad with a few rad clips. Check them out.
-
6/14/2017
Greg Lutzka's "Super Crystals" WheelsGreg Lutzka cracks open a set of Ricta's Super Crystals and gives them a spin through Palm Lane in Anaheim.
-
5/02/2017
Daryl Angel & Ricta NaturalsDaryl sets up a fresh set of Ricta Naturals and hits the Nike training facility in Portland.
-
4/05/2017
Maurio McCoy for RictaWatch Maurio McCoy rip up the Rosemead park in this clip from Ricta.