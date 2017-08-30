Ricta Speed Revinvented With Kelvin Hoefler

David Loy for Ricta David Loy cracks open a fresh set of his new Pro Ricta Naturals and takes them for a test drive around Long Beach.

Ricta Welcomes Clive Dixon Ricta welcomes Clive Dixon to their squad with a few rad clips. Check them out.

Greg Lutzka's "Super Crystals" Wheels Greg Lutzka cracks open a set of Ricta's Super Crystals and gives them a spin through Palm Lane in Anaheim.

Daryl Angel & Ricta Naturals Daryl sets up a fresh set of Ricta Naturals and hits the Nike training facility in Portland.