Robbie Brockel for C1RCA

The Good Egg Cycle Mission Friend of the mag, John Rattray, is heading out on a cycle mission to the Oregon Coast to collect an Egg in aid of the Scottish Association for Mental Heath. Learn more and support him here.

2017 La Kantera Pro Video Volcom was in Basque Country last weekend for the La Kantera Pro where CJ Collins took FIRST in the pro division. Watch the recap here.

Jagger Eaton for Bones Bearings Jagger Eaton comes through with some rad clips for Bones bearings. Check it out.

Logan Frank Skatepark Shenanigans Logan Frank does extremely cool skateboard stuff and makes it look very easy at the Pedlow skatepark for Krux.