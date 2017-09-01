Thrasher Magazine

We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim Tim Active goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.

Miles Silvas Pro Truck Release Party Come celebrate the release of Miles Silvas' pro Thunder truck at PLA in Downtown Sac January 7th at 6pm.

Tobias Coughlin-Bogue When skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.

Bobby Worrest for Independent Bobby Worrest holds it down for Independent trucks with a switch crooks. Check it out.