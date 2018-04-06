Thrasher Magazine

Ryan Sheckler and David Reyes' "Album" Part

6/04/2018

Check out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Sheckler and David Reyes' Album part.

 

  • 5/31/2018

    Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" Part

    Even the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.
  • 5/30/2018

    My War: Chris Joslin

    Bad weather, crowds, security, injuries. This battle is brutal! Chris stomps an epic blizzard-flip over and over and yet a roll-away requires an all-out war.
  • 5/29/2018

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part

    Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.
  • 5/25/2018

    Pro-Tec x Volcom Mag Vibes

    Rune Glifberg introduces the Pro-Tec x Volcom Mag Vibes classic skate helmet.
  • 5/25/2018

    Cruisin' Austin with Max and Mark

    Max Taylor and Mark set up the latest Super Juice and then blaze through the dirt, grass and streets of Austin.
