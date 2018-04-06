Ryan Sheckler and David Reyes' "Album" Part

Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" Part Even the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.

My War: Chris Joslin Bad weather, crowds, security, injuries. This battle is brutal! Chris stomps an epic blizzard-flip over and over and yet a roll-away requires an all-out war.

Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.

Pro-Tec x Volcom Mag Vibes Rune Glifberg introduces the Pro-Tec x Volcom Mag Vibes classic skate helmet.