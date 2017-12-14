Thrasher Magazine

Shea Cooper's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

12/14/2017

Shea came through with his first Shep Dawgs video part. Check it out. Get the Shep Dawgs 5 DVD here.

 

    Best of OJ Wheels '17

    Here's four minutes of OJ's favorite videos from 2017.
  • 12/13/2017

    New from Krooked

    Krooked just released an extended Barcelona edit from the LSD filming mission and the new Fall drop 3 catalog.
  • 12/13/2017

    Bust Crew's "Nightmare Van" Trailer

    Bust Crew presents “Nightmare Van” featuring Jon Rowe, Will Rosenstock, Ty Beall, Cory Bittle and others. Coming Spring '18.
  • 12/13/2017

    French's "Out to Lunch" Art Show

    If you're in the Los Angeles area this weekend be sure to check out Richard 'French' Sayer's art show. Details here.
  • 12/12/2017

    Etnies UK "Turkey" Video

    Etnies UK comes through with a 15-minute video piece filmed throughout the British isles along with a photo gallery.
