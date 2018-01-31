Shor West's "Evisen" Part

Introducing /// Suciu ADV II Feet this valuable deserve their own signature shoes! Mark launches his new adidas kicks with a video part we can all appreciate. Congrats, Mark!

Clay Kreiner: 3-Piece Clay Kreiner sets the table with a hellacious 3-Piece at the Sloan facility for Independent trucks.

John Cardiel x Tobin Yelland Fundraiser Lots of displaced animals and people are still struggling from the Northern California fires and the proceeds of each board will help them.

Spitfire's "Arson Department II" Video Grant Taylor, Ronnie Sandoval, Raney Beres, Jamie Foy, Taylor Kirby, Ishod Wair and Zion Wright keep burning through the Bay Area. Check it out.