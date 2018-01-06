Skate Camp 2018

Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part Almost 10 minutes of raw, unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This edit gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad. Also includes new, unseen clips.

King of the Road Season 3: Series Trailer Yep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!

Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” Part If you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…

SKATELINE: 05.29.208 Jamie Foy's Spitfire part, Jonathan Perez, Austyn Gillette and more in today's episode of Skateline.

"Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Awards Winner The people have chosen. Congratulations Nannies with Attitude on winning the 2018 Witch Hunt People's Choice Award.

Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.

Austyn Gillette’s “Radiant Cure” FORMER Part You’re about to watch the video part of a man absolutely on top of his game. Skating with style and power, Austyn always selects the right tricks for the right spot. Watch this a few times to really let it all sink in.

Na-kel and Tyshawn Interview Nak and Tyshawn are absolutely killing it at life right now. Check this interview from when they performed at Thrasher’s TX Death Match. F the opinions.

Green Apple Skateshop's "Gang Green" Video Let the big homies from Winnipeg get you stocked up on stoke for a heavy-duty weekend. Shop vids forever!