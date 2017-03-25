Skate Mental - Welcome To The Team, Wieger
3/25/2017
Wieger Van Wageningen is the latest addition to the Skate Mental pro team, be on the lookout for his new full Skate Mental part in June.
3/10/2017
New from Skate Mental/TiredCheck out the new boards from Skate Mental and Tired in their spring '17 catalogs here.
1/26/2017
Skate Mental's "Pizza Slice" GriptapeOrder up some Pizza Slice griptape from Skate Mental now.
9/06/2016
Big Time Distribution Fall CatalogBig Time Distribution just dropped their Fall 2016 catalog with new products from Skate Mental and Tired.
6/27/2016
New from Skate MentalCheck out these new boards from Skate Mental they just released for Summer '16.
5/26/2016
Skate Mental Welcomes Daniel Dubois"A man once used and abused by multiple flow teams finally lands a solid sponsor." —Brad Staba™