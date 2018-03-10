Skaters Vote

Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" Video Roger’s back with a fist-to-the-face fun-filled video reminding you why skateboarding is the best thing on Earth. Ever seen somebody fakie ollie over a tennis net? You have now! Click play. Get stoked. Weed and Cobras forever.

Method Man & Redman Interview Meth and Red have been thick as thieves and the two hip-hop luminaries are still going strong—individually and as a duo. As Meth inches closer to dropping Meth Lab 2, Red is prepping Muddy Waters Too. Together, their energy is explosive. Kyle Eusticea provides this interview with two of the Wu's top dogs.

Jim Greco's "Jobs? Never!!" Film This new film from the mind and body of Jim Greco is more than just tricks, it’s a glimpse into the soul of one of skateboarding's greatest ambassadors. Enjoy the trip...

Globe Snake Session 2018 Photos Globe Europe’s inaugural Snake Session contest embodied the spirit of a backyard ramp jam with you and your homies. Nothing but good times on the trusty U-Ramp. Check the article from the event and then watch the coping get crushed in the video. Venomous!

Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!

35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" Vol. 2 Anchored by skateshop 35th North, the Seattle scene is stronger than ever. Here’s a new edit from the homies on Capitol Hill.

Ryan Townley's "Masquerade" Part Everything Ryan does is packed with pop and power. This is a grown man’s video part! RESPECT.

Real Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Treasure Island DIY See how this crew of renegade DIY builders took their ideas to City Hall and turned a desolate tennis court into an approved public skatepark.

Behind The Scenes Of Tony Hawk’s Lakai Proto Commercial Tony Hawk is no stranger to acting, so once Lakai realized they needed a commercial to go with the release of his new shoe, The Proto, it was a no-brainer to get him in front of the lens.