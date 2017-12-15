Small Beating's "As High As Possible" Video

REAL's "For Those About To Roll" Video Hermann Stene, Jafin Garvey and Peter Ramondetta jumped in the REAL van for a day of skating in SF. Check it out.

No Shitty Ads If you're in LA this weekend check out "No Shitty Ads," a comprehensive 1980s skate zine retrospective.

Shea Cooper's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part Shea came through with his first Shep Dawgs video part. Check it out.

Almost a Minute Ep.7 Almost linked up with their flow riders Andrew and Jesus who skate for Warning skateshop.