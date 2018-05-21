Thrasher Magazine

Talkin' Mob with Vanessa Torres

5/21/2018

Vanessa Torres puts together a few lines and tells why she prefers the Mob Grip M-80.

 

  • 5/21/2018

    An Ode to Michael Davis

    Mike Davis was a fantastic human and an absolute beast on a board. We’re gonna miss you but are all better for having known you.  Thanks for sharing some of your light with us.
  • 5/21/2018

    Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

    Check out this 24 hour special airing of Jamie Tancowny's Album part.
  • 5/21/2018

    Lakai x Motörhead featuring Riley Hawk

    Lakai and Motörhead teamed up for a full footwear and apparel collection, centered around Riley Hawk and his new shoe. Check it out.
  • 5/18/2018

    REAL's "Out of Sight" Trailer

    Out of Sight is a series of short films from REAL skateboards that highlights the efforts of a few who make skateboarding better for all.
  • 5/18/2018

    Shuriken Shannon's Pro Model

    Arbor skateboards Introduces the Shuriken Shannon Pro Model with artwork by Connor Getzlaff.
