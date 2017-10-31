Brimley and SkateAZ present:

Tempe Halloween 2017

"This year, we decided to take it back to how this whole thing started. Over the years our little Halloween session has turned into something bigger than we ever imagined it could be. As fun as it always is, we decided to strip away some of the fluff and do what we did in the beginning. So even though there was no free shit or a gold medal we were happy that everyone came dressed up and ready to shred!” -Brimley Skateboards

Edited By:

Connor Howitt

Filmed by:

Connor Howitt

Brian Masterson

Eric Danescu

Thad Croskey

Cody Dehler

See you next year!













