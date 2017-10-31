Thrasher Magazine

Tempe Halloween 2017

10/31/2017
Brimley and SkateAZ present: Tempe Halloween 2017

"This year, we decided to take it back to how this whole thing started. Over the years our little Halloween session has turned into something bigger than we ever imagined it could be. As fun as it always is, we decided to strip away some of the fluff and do what we did in the beginning. So even though there was no free shit or a gold medal we were happy that everyone came dressed up and ready to shred!” -Brimley Skateboards

Edited By:
Connor Howitt

Filmed by:
Connor Howitt
Brian Masterson
Eric Danescu
Thad Croskey
Cody Dehler

See you next year!







