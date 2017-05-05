thaynan costa new enjoi pro
5/05/2017
Thaynan gets suprised with his first pro board from a kook at Macba.
-
5/05/2017
Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" TeaserFreshly inducted into the pro ranks, Thaynan has a new part premiering Monday that we know you'll enjoi.
-
5/05/2017
Nike SB's "58 Tour East" VideoJoin Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Max Palmer, Donovon Piscopo, Ishod Wair, Youness Amrani, Andrew Wilson, Cyrus Bennett, Blake Carpenter, and Bobby Worrest on Nike SB's East Cost tour.
-
5/05/2017
The Creature Video TrailerThe Creature video is upon us. Available on iTunes May 9th.
-
5/05/2017
Hélas x adidas SkateboardingLucas Puig and fellow Frenchmen, Clement Brunel and Stephen Khou of Hélas have teamed up with adidas Skateboarding to bring you the ultimate in classic '80s tennis fashion.
-
5/04/2017
King of the Road Season 2: "Handrails" PromoMonster rails have always been a part of KOTR and with dudes like Jamie Foy, Kevin Baekkel and Jackson Pilz on the teams look for the grinds to be long, kinky and dangerous as hell. Season 2 starts on Viceland June 8th!