“The Merchandise” by Palace

Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year? Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?

Lucas Puig's "Away Days" Part The master of all things stylistic, Lucas puts another notch in his heavyweight belt with a video part for the ages. It's only LIVE for 24 hours, so don't waste another second.

Lucas Puig Interview Lucas is a legend. This interview dives into everything from handling biz with Hélas, life in Toulouse, the terror attacks in Europe, and filming with his girlfriend. Enjoy...

adidas "Far & Away" episode 4 Filming a major video part is a process that can push the best skaters in the world to their mental and physical breaking point.