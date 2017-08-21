“The Merchandise” by Palace
8/21/2017
The latest video gold from our friends at Palace and their new family member, Lucas Puig.
-
11/21/2016
Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?
-
6/11/2016
Lucas Puig's "Away Days" PartThe master of all things stylistic, Lucas puts another notch in his heavyweight belt with a video part for the ages. It's only LIVE for 24 hours, so don't waste another second.
-
5/16/2016
Lucas Puig InterviewLucas is a legend. This interview dives into everything from handling biz with Hélas, life in Toulouse, the terror attacks in Europe, and filming with his girlfriend. Enjoy...
-
5/11/2016
adidas "Far & Away" episode 4Filming a major video part is a process that can push the best skaters in the world to their mental and physical breaking point.
-
5/09/2016
adidas "Far & Away" episode 3Not just an American team with a token Euro, adidas has assembled a global squadron, with roots in every continent. Get to know some of them a little better here.