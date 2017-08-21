Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

“The Merchandise” by Palace

8/21/2017

The latest video gold from our friends at Palace and their new family member, Lucas Puig.

 

  • 11/21/2016

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?
    Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?
  • 6/11/2016

    Lucas Puig's "Away Days" Part

    Lucas Puig&#039;s &quot;Away Days&quot; Part
    The master of all things stylistic, Lucas puts another notch in his heavyweight belt with a video part for the ages. It's only LIVE for 24 hours, so don't waste another second. 
  • 5/16/2016

    Lucas Puig Interview

    Lucas Puig Interview
    Lucas is a legend. This interview dives into everything from handling biz with Hélas, life in Toulouse, the terror attacks in Europe, and filming with his girlfriend. Enjoy...
  • 5/11/2016

    adidas "Far & Away" episode 4

    adidas &quot;Far &amp; Away&quot; episode 4
    Filming a major video part is a process that can push the best skaters in the world to their mental and physical breaking point. 
  • 5/09/2016

    adidas "Far & Away" episode 3

    adidas &quot;Far &amp; Away&quot; episode 3
    Not just an American team with a token Euro, adidas has assembled a global squadron, with roots in every continent. Get to know some of them a little better here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.