Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

The Shrine x Dogtown Release Party

4/19/2017

Come party with The Shrine for the release of their new Dogtown deck. Details here.

 

750shrinedogtown

  • 4/19/2017

    The Shrine x Dogtown Release Party

    The Shrine x Dogtown Release Party
    Come party with The Shrine for the release of their new Dogtown deck. Details here.
  • 4/19/2017

    The Picturebooks' "I Need That Oooh!" Music Video

    The Picturebooks' "I Need That Oooh!" Music Video
    Friend of the mag Lannie Rhoades teamed up with fingerflip-lein-to-tail legend Claus Grabke to create this sexy voyage into the American desert – babes, beards and bikes blaring.
  • 4/19/2017

    Grizzly x Mac Dre

    Grizzly x Mac Dre
    Grizzly griptape teamed up with Mac Dre's family to bring to you this hyphy collection.
  • 4/19/2017

    Mooner's "Tabiat" Album

    Mooner's "Tabiat" Album
    Our friend Absar Lebeh from Indonesia just released a new album with his band, Mooner. Have a listen!
  • 4/19/2017

    Wormrot Interview

    Wormrot Interview
    Throat of the trio Wormrot, Arif, gave us some details on their latest album.
  • 4/19/2017

    Danava Interview

    Danava Interview
    We caught up with Portland's Danava after blowing minds at the SOTY party. Check it out.
  • 4/19/2017

    Skate Rock Mexico: Feature Article

    Skate Rock Mexico: Feature Article
    Those Skate Rock videos were unreal! Even the dudes on the trip said that was some of the gnarliest skating they’ve seen. Here are photos and stories from one hell of a sick journey filled with music and mayhem. Ay, dios mio!
  • 4/19/2017

    A$AP Ferg Interview

    A$AP Ferg Interview
    We recently caught up with A$AP Ferg to talk about his newest album, mosh pits and  Trump's presidency.
  • 4/19/2017

    Metallica Interview

    Metallica Interview
    James Hetfield of Metallica took some time to talk about technology, the symphony and longevity.
  • 4/19/2017

    Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Interview

    Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Interview
    Krayzie, Bizzy and Layzie had some time to discuss tracking down Eazy-E, the first time they heard “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” on the radio and what it’s like going back  to Cleveland.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.