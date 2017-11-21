The Wizard Of Blood
11/21/2017
Blood Wizard just put out a new series entitled "Wizard of Blood" by Addison Mayfield.
Available now http://bloodwizard.com/
10/27/2017
Mean Streets of San FranciscoJack Given takes out a nerd in this clip from Blood Wizard.
10/18/2017
Rise of the WizardThe Wizard teamed up with Danny Vasquez for a new line of Blood Wizard boards. There's no mercy in sorcery.
8/30/2017
Blood Wizard's "Mythical & Magical" VideoBlood Wizard just dropped their entire video for you to watch in one sitting.
8/23/2017
Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" PartJerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.
8/21/2017
Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartHis amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.