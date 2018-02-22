New from Thunder
2/22/2018
Check out all the new ways to know control from Thunder trucks in their Spring '18 drop 1.
-
2/22/2018
Field Log: Fred's Final DazeFred Gall shreds the infamous New Jersey DIY, Shortys, one last time.
-
2/22/2018
Jamie Foy's BBQ Jam at Lanark SkateparkJamie Foy got his first pro Thunder truck so they threw a BBQ to celebrate.
-
2/22/2018
East County SD VideoCheck out the latest video out of San Diego filmed and edited by Jesse Silva.
-
2/22/2018
A Happy Medium 4 PromoA Happy Medium 4 is in the works and taking pre orders now.
-
2/22/2018
New from Blood WizardCheck out these new board series from Blood Wizard. Warship by David Paul Seymour and The Book of The Wizard by Brad Walters.