Thunder Juicin' through Oregon
10/08/2019
Equipped with a quiver of boards, Willis Kimbel and the crew jumped on the road through eastern Oregon hitting abandoned highway passes, dirt tracks, and savage 'crete.
10/02/2019
Nike S.B. | Remembering Sandy BodeckerNike SB remembers the late Sandy Bodecker. From the early days of Nike Skateboarding until his passing in 2018. Click play to see how he got Nike SB up and running to what it is now.
10/01/2019
Primitive x CrupieDid the VX ever really leave? Not a chance. Check out this golden 4:3 part from the amazing Carlos Ribeiro celebrating the collab between Primitive and Crupie wheels. Enjoy!
10/01/2019
Ricta's "Claw Crushers" VideoTake a seat in the van with Tom Asta, Manny Santiago, Jereme Knibbs, Maurio McCoy, Blake Johnson and Dylan Williams as they roll through uncharted territory.
9/30/2019
DC Shoes' "Dudes Camping" VideoEnjoy this cut of T-funk, Evan Smith, Wes Kremer, Toby Ryan and Cruise Mosberg doing what they do best across the lush lands of the Northwest.
9/30/2019
Spitfire's "Burning Through The Years" Ad and Photo RetrospectiveIf you're in New York this weekend come to KCDC to check out this Spitfire ad and photo retrospective.