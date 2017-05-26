Thunder Spring Drop 2
5/26/2017
The newest release for Spring ’17 from Thunder Trucks is now hitting skate shops worldwide. Check out the new size 148's with 8.25" axles, Academy Hollow Lights, Artic Lights, Foundry Selects, along with new Pro trucks from Shane O’Nell, Ed Templeton and more.
Thunder Drop 2 Catalog : http://www.thundertrucks.com/catalog/spring17/
4/10/2017
Gage Boyle's "Thunder Trucks" PartGage Boyle took full advantage of his free time after graduating high school to film his new Thunder video part. Watch it here.
2/24/2017
Marc Johnson's Thunder Trucks JamboreeTo celebrate the the release of his newest pro truck, Marc Johnson opened the doors of Biebel’s park to the public with free pizza and best-trick contests. Watch the clip here.
2/14/2017
Marc Johnson's Thunder Trucks JamboreeIt’s not often you get the opportunity to skate a pro’s private skatepark. So if and when it happens, you’re gonna take full advantage—and this past weekend was one of those rare opportunities. Check out some photos here.
2/14/2017
New from ThunderThe newest release for Spring '17 from Thunder trucks is now hitting skateshops worldwide. Check it out.
1/24/2017
Know Future: Ish CepedaIsh Cepeda is a part of the next generation of Floridians making their mark in skateboarding. Check out his new Know Future video and interview from Thunder trucks.