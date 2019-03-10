Thunder Trucks Welcomes Kyron Davis
10/03/2019
Thunder Trucks welcomes Kyron Davis to the team. Cheers Ky!
9/16/2019
Thunder x PLAMiles Silvas, Michael Pulizzi, Miika Adamov and James Wright got together for a video project repping their shop and the city they call home.
9/13/2019
Know Future: Hugo CorbinHugo Corbin takes it from France and Switzerland all the way to SF with his unique trick selection and the spots to back it up for the Thunder's newest Know Future video.
9/11/2019
Hugo Corbin in SFHugo Corbin makes his way from Paris to San Francisco to skate and explore everything the city has to offer in this clip from Thunder.
7/22/2019
New From ThunderThe new Thunder Trucks Summer release is hitting skate shops now with two new Stamped Series Pro Trucks from Korahn Gayle and Aaron Herrington. Plus, a video for Pawnshop's Thunder Customs, along with all the Polished trucks you need in every size and style.
7/15/2019
Thunder x PawnshopPawnshop is the type of shop that great skate communities are built on. With their Thunder crew consisting of Donovon Piscopo, John Fitzgerald, Joseph Campos and Jon Seiberling working together on a project was a no brainer.