Thunder Trucks Welcomes Kyron Davis

Thunder x PLA Miles Silvas, Michael Pulizzi, Miika Adamov and James Wright got together for a video project repping their shop and the city they call home.

Know Future: Hugo Corbin Hugo Corbin takes it from France and Switzerland all the way to SF with his unique trick selection and the spots to back it up for the Thunder's newest Know Future video.

Hugo Corbin in SF Hugo Corbin makes his way from Paris to San Francisco to skate and explore everything the city has to offer in this clip from Thunder.

New From Thunder The new Thunder Trucks Summer release is hitting skate shops now with two new Stamped Series Pro Trucks from Korahn Gayle and Aaron Herrington. Plus, a video for Pawnshop's Thunder Customs, along with all the Polished trucks you need in every size and style.