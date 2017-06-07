Tiago Lemos' Pro DC Shoe

Boulevard Barges Japan The Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…

Crupié Wheels' "Multicultural" Video The whole point of a wheel video is to make you wanna roll, and Crupié's Multicultural vid sure as hell does that. Check it out and then go skate some street with your crew. Yeah, it's that simple.

SOTY 2016: Finalists After the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?

