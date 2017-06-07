Tiago Lemos' Pro DC Shoe
7/06/2017
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s no surprise that Tiago Lemos is getting his own pro DC shoe. Check it out.
4/05/2017
Boulevard Barges JapanThe Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…
1/10/2017
Crupié Wheels' "Multicultural" VideoThe whole point of a wheel video is to make you wanna roll, and Crupié's Multicultural vid sure as hell does that. Check it out and then go skate some street with your crew. Yeah, it's that simple.
11/30/2016
SOTY 2016: FinalistsAfter the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?
11/21/2016
Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?
11/08/2016
Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "Press Play" PartHis DC shoes part was filled with so many next-level tricks it was hard to process. After watching this edit of attempts, near-makes, and extra angles we still can’t guarantee you’ll be able to understand how the hell Tiago does it!