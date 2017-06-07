Thrasher Magazine

Tiago Lemos' Pro DC Shoe

7/06/2017

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s no surprise that Tiago Lemos is getting his own pro DC shoe. Check it out.

 

  • 4/05/2017

    Boulevard Barges Japan

    Boulevard Barges Japan
    The Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…
  • 1/10/2017

    Crupié Wheels' "Multicultural" Video

    Crupié Wheels&#039; &quot;Multicultural&quot; Video
    The whole point of a wheel video is to make you wanna roll, and Crupié's Multicultural vid sure as hell does that. Check it out and then go skate some street with your crew. Yeah, it's that simple.
  • 11/30/2016

    SOTY 2016: Finalists

    SOTY 2016: Finalists
    After the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?
  • 11/21/2016

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?
    Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?
  • 11/08/2016

    Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "Press Play" Part

    Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos&#039; &quot;Press Play&quot; Part
    His DC shoes part was filled with so many next-level tricks it was hard to process. After watching this edit of attempts, near-makes, and extra angles we still can’t guarantee you’ll be able to understand how the hell Tiago does it!
