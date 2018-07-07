Titus' "Ups and Downs" Trailer
7/07/2018
Ups and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.
7/06/2018
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.
7/06/2018
Nora Vasconcellos' Matchcourt RX Colorwayadidas announces Nora Vasconcellos’ first signature colorway for the Matchcourt RX. Check it out.
7/06/2018
JP Souza for Bones BearingsBrasilian ripper JP Souza talks about why he skates Bones Swiss bearings then puts them to use at Cherry Park in the LBC.
7/06/2018
Pro-Tec Session: Vans RampShibata, Perelson, Ueda, Hosoi, Caballero and Lasek. If that isn't a stacked vert line up we don't know what is.
7/05/2018
Briza Bearings' "Crystal Clear" VideoAfter two years of trips in and out of Israel, Briza bearings got enough rad footage to make a full video. Check it out.