Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Todd Falcon's "Skateboarding Revelations" Trailer

7/13/2018

After painstakingly documenting his life and skating for 34 years, misunderstood Texas skater Todd "Falcon" Cook has finally reached the final level. Watch the amazing trailer and order a copy of this one-of-a-kind movie now.

 

  • 7/13/2018

    ANTIHERO SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

    ANTIHERO SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
    Due to changes in the industry and economic realities Antihero is breaking up into smaller, more flexible divisions that will more accurately reflect the riders, their personalities and tastes, and skateboarders at large.
  • 7/13/2018

    Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro Series

    Toy Machine&#039;s &quot;Broken&quot; Pro Series
    Check out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.
  • 7/13/2018

    New from Almost

    New from Almost
    Check out all of the new boards from Almost in their Fall '18 catalog.
  • 7/13/2018

    OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2

    OJ Wheels&#039; Speed Cut #2
    A small dose of Elite Vol 1 featuring Ryan Townley, Pspliff, Joogy Mack, Andrew Tarralvo, Max Taylor and more.
  • 7/13/2018

    David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck

    David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck
    David gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.