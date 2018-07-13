Todd Falcon's "Skateboarding Revelations" Trailer
After painstakingly documenting his life and skating for 34 years, misunderstood Texas skater Todd "Falcon" Cook has finally reached the final level. Watch the amazing trailer and order a copy of this one-of-a-kind movie now.
ANTIHERO SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTDue to changes in the industry and economic realities Antihero is breaking up into smaller, more flexible divisions that will more accurately reflect the riders, their personalities and tastes, and skateboarders at large.
Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro SeriesCheck out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.
New from AlmostCheck out all of the new boards from Almost in their Fall '18 catalog.
OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2A small dose of Elite Vol 1 featuring Ryan Townley, Pspliff, Joogy Mack, Andrew Tarralvo, Max Taylor and more.
David Loy Shreds His New Pro TruckDavid gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.