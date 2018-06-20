Tommy Sandoval for Krux

NB Numeric visits Costa Rica Tyler Surrey, Marius Syvanen and Jack Curtin visit Costa Rica to test out some football jerseys and wish the national team good luck in Russia.

Pizza's Instagram Comp #2 Pizza skateboards Instagram comp of the week. Check it out.

Backyard Bustin' with the Homies Kader Sylla backyard bustin' with the homies for Bronson Speed Co.

New from Welcome Check out all of the new boards and gear from Welcome in their catalog here.