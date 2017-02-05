Tony Trujillo: Behind the Ad | Independent Trucks
5/02/2017
Tony Trujillo puts down the landing gear on a hellacious reentry back to the shallow from the May 2017 Indy Ad.
Photo: Rhino
4/25/2017
Product Pillage: Sickness BrothersCole Wilson, Aidan Campbell, Dylan Witkin and Dakota Servold give us a quick tour of what it's like cruising the aisles of the NHS warehouse.
4/12/2017
Six Pack with Erick WinkowskiIndependent went live on Instagram for this one and read some crazy trick shout outs. Check out the replay here.
3/14/2017
Skate Rock Mexico: Feature ArticleThose Skate Rock videos were unreal! Even the dudes on the trip said that was some of the gnarliest skating they’ve seen. Here are photos and stories from one hell of a sick journey filled with music and mayhem. Ay, dios mio!
3/14/2017
Skate Rock: Mexico Part 3Figgy sparks the final episode with a rail attack before breakfast, and Raven brings down the curtains with a noseblunt slide straight from the heavens. Skkrrrrttt!
3/09/2017
Skate Rock: Mexico Part 2The crew marches on, feasting upon the heaviest and crustiest spots imaginable. These episodes are required viewing. GT is a God.