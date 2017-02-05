Thrasher Magazine

Tony Trujillo: Behind the Ad | Independent Trucks

5/02/2017

Tony Trujillo puts down the landing gear on a hellacious reentry back to the shallow from the May 2017 Indy Ad.

 

 

TNT INDY

Photo: Rhino

 

