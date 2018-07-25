Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Tony Trujillo's Junk Jam

7/25/2018

If you're in the Bay Area this Thursday come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.

 

750tntJunk

  • 7/25/2018

    The 'YS’ Video

    The &#039;YS’ Video
    Yardsale skateboards scoured the outskirts and backroads of the UK, Paris, and LA in search of unsullied spots and endless stoke. This is a rad edit.
  • 7/24/2018

    Jonah Hill's "Mid90s" Trailer

    Jonah Hill&#039;s &quot;Mid90s&quot; Trailer
    West coast Kids? Preview Jonah Hill's new dramatic movie about skateboarding in LA in the 1990s. Comes out in theaters October 19th.
  • 7/24/2018

    Vincent Luevanos for Powell-Peralta

    Vincent Luevanos for Powell-Peralta
    Vincent Luevanos shares his thoughts on riding Powell-Peralta's Flight decks.
  • 7/23/2018

    Girl's "Out For A Rip" Tour Video

    Girl&#039;s &quot;Out For A Rip&quot; Tour Video
    Simon, Malto, Biebel and the rest of the Girl team went Out For A Rip in Canada a couple months back. Watch as the rip the streets, parks and demo at Strat.
  • 7/23/2018

    Chris Russell for Bronson

    Chris Russell for Bronson
    Monday morning rev and bev with Chris Russell on Bronson bearings in this new clip.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.