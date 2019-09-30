Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Premiere
9/30/2019
Come out to see Toy Machine's Programming Injection on October 4th in Costa Mesa. Details here.
9/26/2019
Throw Down at Blue GroundJoin us at Blue Ground in Brooklyn for a skate jam hosted by the SOTY himself. Cash for tricks, pizza, free gear... what the hell else do you want?
9/26/2019
"Yogi in Disneyland" Book Release and Art ShowFTC in San Francisco is hosting an art show and book release on October 3rd for Thrasher ad guy Eben Sterling's new book. It's gonna get hella trippy with works by Jeremy Fish, Michael Sieben, Todd Bratrud, Jason Adams, Ed Templeton and a host of artists that will blow your mind.
9/24/2019
Independent DemoCome skate with the Indy team this weekend.
9/24/2019
REAL's "Be Free" TourWhat’s the best way to finish up the new video project Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker are working on? Take a trip with a handpicked crew of their homies to some great cities with amazing skate shops and hit new spots.
9/23/2019
Bill's Wheels BBQ and Skate JamCome join the Bill's Wheels crew in Santa Cruz this weekend for a BBQ and skate jam. Details here.