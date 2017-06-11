Toy Machine x RVCA Giveaway
Avoid future regret and enter to win this hoard of goods from the Toy Machine x RVCA collection.
New from WelcomeCheck out all of the new boards and gear from Welcome in their Holiday catalog here.
Aidan Fuller: DLX Known AssociateAidan Fuller is a Known Associate from Joker's skateshop and DLX is proud to help put out his first video part. Check it out.
Keegan Palmer: 3-PieceKeegan Palmer comes through with a quick 3-Piece at an undisclosed backyard bowl for Independent trucks.
Antonio Massey for Bones BearingsBones bearings helps Antonio Massey celebrate his birthday with a video of him shredding some east coast spots.
Volcom x Barbara KrugerAxel Cruysberghs and Jiro hit the LES skatepark underneath the Manhattan Bridge to skate Barbara Kruger's freshly installed art piece.