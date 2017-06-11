Thrasher Magazine

Toy Machine x RVCA Giveaway

11/06/2017

Avoid future regret and enter to win this hoard of goods from the Toy Machine x RVCA collection.

 

750toyRVCA

    New from Welcome

    Check out all of the new boards and gear from Welcome in their Holiday catalog here.
    Aidan Fuller: DLX Known Associate

    Aidan Fuller is a Known Associate from Joker's skateshop and DLX is proud to help put out his first video part. Check it out.
    Keegan Palmer: 3-Piece

    Keegan Palmer comes through with a quick 3-Piece at an undisclosed backyard bowl for Independent trucks.
    Antonio Massey for Bones Bearings

    Bones bearings helps Antonio Massey celebrate his birthday with a video of him shredding some east coast spots.
    Volcom x Barbara Kruger

    Axel Cruysberghs and Jiro hit the LES skatepark underneath the Manhattan Bridge to skate Barbara Kruger's freshly installed art piece.
