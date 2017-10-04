Thrasher Magazine

Vans Park Series: Brazil Results

4/10/2017

Congrats to Pedro Barros for taking first place at the Brazil stop of the Vans Park Series. Check out the top eight here.

 

RESULTS:

1. Pedro Barros
2. Ivan Federico
3. Alex Sorgente
4. Tom Schaar
5. Cory Juneau
6. Murilo Peres
7. Willy Lara
8. Tristan Rennie

 

