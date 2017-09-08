Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Men's Highlights Stop five of the 2017 Vans Park Series was back on the hot sands of Huntington Beach. Check out the highlights here.

Vans Park Series: Women's Huntington Beach Highlights Video Here's highlights from the women's finals at Huntington Beach with Brighton Zuener taking home the win.

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach Men's Finals Still hanging tough in Huntington Beach—Friday and Saturday saw the men and boys compete in the Vans Park Series. Check out some photos here.

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Finals After days of heated practice, the Van’s Park Series Women’s Finals kicked off Thursday with 16 women battling it out for the seven remaining spots to the finals in Shanghai. —Joe Hammeke

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Live Webcast Tune in at 2pm PST for all of he action from the Women's Pro Tour in Huntington Beach.

Vans US Open Continental Championships The Vans Park Series is back in Huntington Beach once again, but this year with a little twist to the format. Adding a continental championships to both the men’s and women’s divisions with a winner take all trip to the finals in Shanghai China. With over 80 entrants it was a long battle on the beach to earn that top spot to the World Championships. —Joe Hammeke

Hall Of Meat: Rob "Sluggo" Boyce Sluggo is a born stuntman and he’s one of the few guys who can huck a proper backflip. He also can take a mean hit.

Vans Park Series: Vancouver Highlights Video Vans returned to the legendary Hastings Park in Vancouver, Canada for the 4th stop of the 2017 Vans Park Series. Check out the highlights and results here.

Firing Line: Pedro Barros and Ronnie Sandoval Ronnie and Pedro enjoy perpetual motion as they link together these back to back lines at the Vans Park Series in Vancouver.