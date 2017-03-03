Thrasher Magazine

Vans Park Series: Sydney Live Webcast

3/03/2017

Things are really heating up down in Australia at the Vans Park Series. Tune in to the live webcast at 4pm PST here.

 

VPS Sydney Global Qualifier – Challengers Advancing to Semi-Finals
1. Tom Schaar
2. Clay Kreiner
3. Murilo Peres
4. Tristan Rennie
5. Roman Pabich
6. Willy Lara
 
VPS Select Pros – Pre-seeded to Semi-Finals
Alex Sorgente
Pedro Barros
Ivan Federico
Cory Juneau
Ben Hatchell
Kevin Kowalski
Grant Taylor
Jack Fardell
Curren Caples
Greyson Fletcher
Oskar Rozenberg
Chris Russell
Ronnie Sandoval
Raven Tershy

