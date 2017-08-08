Thrasher Magazine

Vans Park Series: Women's Huntington Beach Highlights Video

8/08/2017

Here's highlights from the women's finals at Huntington Beach with Brighton Zuener taking home the win.

 

 

RESULTS

1. Brighton Zeuner

2. Bryce Wettstein

3. Nora Vasconcellos

 

