Vans Park Series: Women's Huntington Beach Highlights Video
8/08/2017
Here's highlights from the women's finals at Huntington Beach with Brighton Zuener taking home the win.
RESULTS
1. Brighton Zeuner
2. Bryce Wettstein
3. Nora Vasconcellos
