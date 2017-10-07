Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Vans Park Series: Vancouver Highlights Video

7/10/2017

Vans returned to the legendary Hastings Park in Vancouver, Canada for the 4th stop of the 2017 Vans Park Series. Check out the highlights and results here.

 

RESULTS:

1. Pedro Barros
2. Karl Berglind
3. Tom Schaar
4. Ivan Federico
5. Cory Juneau

 

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.