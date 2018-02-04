Vans x Spitfire

Vans' "Spinning Away" Video Tyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad. You’re gonna watch this vid more than once.

Spun Out: Ryan Lovell "Spinning Away" Video Interview Vans videographer Ryan Lovell discusses Propeller, No Other Way, and Spinning Away, which premieres this coming Monday.

Vans' "Spinning Away" Teaser You rarely hear the words “I’m looking forward to Monday,” but this coming Monday isn’t like the rest—expect full parts from Tyson, K-Walks and Chima with essential appearances from the rest of the Vans squad.

Pastel Grey Skate Mag hit up Lisbon, Portugal with some members of the Converse Cons team. There is absolute must-see Bobby De Keyzer footy in the edit, so do yourself a favor and watch now.