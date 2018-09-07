Vans TNT Advanced Prototype
7/09/2018
Tony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997. Check it out.
-
7/07/2018
Titus' "Ups and Downs" TrailerUps and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.
-
7/07/2018
Vans Europe Presents: Natural Born CoolerVans Europe just released their video “Natural Born Cooler” featuring Albert Nyberg, Kris Vile, Chris Pfanner, Victor Pellegrin, and Nassim Guammaz.
-
7/06/2018
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.
-
7/06/2018
Nora Vasconcellos' Matchcourt RX Colorwayadidas announces Nora Vasconcellos’ first signature colorway for the Matchcourt RX. Check it out.
-
7/06/2018
JP Souza for Bones BearingsBrasilian ripper JP Souza talks about why he skates Bones Swiss bearings then puts them to use at Cherry Park in the LBC.