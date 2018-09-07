Vans TNT Advanced Prototype

Titus' "Ups and Downs" Trailer Ups and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.

Vans Europe Presents: Natural Born Cooler Vans Europe just released their video “Natural Born Cooler” featuring Albert Nyberg, Kris Vile, Chris Pfanner, Victor Pellegrin, and Nassim Guammaz.

NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & Martinez Creature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.

Nora Vasconcellos' Matchcourt RX Colorway adidas announces Nora Vasconcellos’ first signature colorway for the Matchcourt RX. Check it out.