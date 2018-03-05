New from Venture Trucks

adidas /// Copa Collection 2018 adidas and the Brooklyn Creator Farm, teamed up with Mark Gonzales, to celebrate soccer heritage with the Skate Copa Collection.

Chapped "Here and Now" Video Where they lack in budget, homie videos compensate with heart and soul. (And raw, never-seen spots!) This full-length feature showcases the ripping scene in New Mexico and throughout the Southwest. Photographer/filmer Ryan Maddox made this one for the love of the ride.

etnies' "ALBUM" Video Now Available From the creativity of Ryan Lay and Nick Garcia to the raw power of Chris Joslin and Ryan Sheckler, this eclectic tribe has been scouring city streets across five different continents in the never-ending quest for new skate spots. Get your copy now.

Nike SB | True To Form | Miami Kyron Davis, Casper Brooker and Sean Malto take the Canvas Deconstructed Collection to Miami.