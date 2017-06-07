New from Venture
See whats new from the Venture Squad in the Spring '17 Drop 3 Catalog, including the P-Rod V-Hollows, Rodrigo Estrela V-Lights, and an interview with Florida's finest John Dilorenzo.
Big Pool Day 2017 VideoConverse Brazil hosted the "Converse Big Pool Day" contest at the soon to be defunct Jequitibá Recreational Club swimming pool in Sao Paulo.
Converse x Dinosaur Jr.Converse teamed up with Dinosaur JR. to bring you these new Chuck Taylors. Check them out.
Mob Grip x High TimesBrad McClain sets up a sheet of 'Sweet Leaf' then takes it to an even sweeter backyard pool.
Know Future: Seven StrongComing up next in the Thunder Know Future lineup is Seven Strong. Check out his video and interview.
Know Future: Christian DufreneChristian Dufrene kicks off the newest series of Know Future features from Thunder. Check it out.