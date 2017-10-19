Thrasher Magazine

New from Venture

10/19/2017

Jack Curtin's switch ollie opens the Fall drop 2 catalog from Venture. Also check out the best of Nick Tucker's Instagram clips.

 

750venture101917

 

  • 10/18/2017

    Sober vs Wasted 2017

    Drink up the highlights from last weekend's festivities at FDR in Philly!
  • 10/18/2017

    Pushing For Pink '17 Recap Video

    The 3rd Annual Pushing For Pink event in San Francisco went down over the weekend, bringing skaters from all over together to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Prevention. Check out the video here.
  • 10/18/2017

    Hathenbruck's "JUMPERCABLES" Video

    Hathenbruck presents, JUMPERCABLES, a video filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah from June 2017 to September 2017. Check it out.
  • 10/18/2017

    Keegan Palmer for Mob

    Hailing from OZ, Keegan's been terrorizing bowls, streets, and everything in between. Check out this clip from Mob.
  • 10/17/2017

    Marcio Roberto Wins Make It Count 2017

    The public watched and scored each part, and although everyone ripped, in the end it was Marcio Roberto who tallied the highest score. Congrats!
