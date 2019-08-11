New from Venture

"Family Portraits" Video Jacob Rosenberg's short film documents legendary skate photographer Mike Blabac and the bonds he's made with his friends/subjects. Worth a watch!

Michal Gálík for F.S.C. F.S.C. welcomes Michal Gálík to their team with this clip of him ripping in Czech.

Walker Ryan's "Novia" Behind the Sessions Check out the uncut clips of Walker Ryan from Novia.

Venture x Labor With so many of Labor's crew riding Ventures, it only made sense for them to come together on a project. Check it out.